EC president to visit Croatia on the occasion of euro zone and Schengen entry

Source: Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

EU leaders on Thursday welcomed Croatia's accession to the Schengen area, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Croatia on New Year's Day on the occasion of the country's entry into the euro zone and Schengen area, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said in Brussels.

The European Council welcomes Croatia’s accession to the Schengen area on January 1, 2023, EU leaders said in conclusions adopted at their summit in Brussels.

Plenkovic said that all leaders had congratulated him and were looking forward to Croatia’s entry into he Schengen area and euro zone.

He announced that on that occasion Commission President Ursula van der Leyen would visit Croatia on January 1.