EC spokesperson: Candidate status is an important milestone for Bosnia

Source: N1

Obtaining the candidate status for the membership in the European Union is an important milestone for Bosnia and Herzegovina on its path to EU and a clear message to its citizens that their future is in the European Union, said European Commission spokesperson Ana Pisonero.

Speaking to the Bosnian state-owned Fena news agency, Pisonero said that the candidate status serves as an incentive for the decision-makers to do more in order to meet the citizens’ aspirations for reforms that will lead to the EU membership.

“Our offer comes with high expectations. The EU path is open, but it requires from the country to carry out reforms. It is up to political leaders to make it happen. Now we expect a swift formation of legislative and executive bodies at all levels of authority, so they can focus on reforms that need to be done on the road to EU,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

She also stressed that Bosnia and Herzegovina needs to make progress in reforms, particularly in sectors of rule of law, judiciary, fight against organised crime and corruption, as well as migration management.

She also said that 14 priorities outlined in the European Commission’s Opinion on the country’s membership application remain unchanged and that they are not negotiable but must be met before the Commission recommends opening of accession talks between Bosnia and EU.

Asked about the timing when Bosnia and Herzegovina could start the accession talks, Pisonero reiterated that this depends on when will the country meet the priorities set by the Commission, which will be assessed through the Commission’s annual reports.

“Conditions are clear and it is up to the candidate countries to meet them. So it is not possible to set any time frameworks about when a country could become an EU member state, because the process is in hands of our partners,” she was carried as saying for Fena.

Bosnia and Herzegovina was granted the candidate status on December 15 by the European Council, following the European Commission’s recommendation and the approval of the EU Council.

The country submitted the membership application in 2016.