Economy Minister: There is no justified reason to raise prices

Unsplash/ilustracija

Economy Minister Davor Filipovic said on Thursday there was not one justified reason to raise the price of any product.

Asked by the press to comment on the announcement of some bakers that they will raise the prices of bread and baked goods, Filipovic said he would “not argue with bakers” and that “there is not one justified reason to raise the price of any product.”

Inflation keeps slowing down and is the lowest since since January 2022, he said, adding that when one looks at the structure of inflation, one can see a fall in food and energy prices.

That is a result of the government’s measures to cap energy prices, so there is not one justified reason to raise prices, the minister said.

Asked if the government would withdraw subsidies if the price of bread went up, he said the government’s aid package lasted until 31 March, after which it would see what to do next.

“The question of whether someone will raise the price of something should be put to them,” said Filipovic.