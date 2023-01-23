Eight Croatian nationals released from detention in Zambia

Podijeli :

Source: Emica Elvedji/PIXSELL

The four Croatian couples, arrested in December at the airport of Ndola on suspicion of child trafficking because the validity of the documents on the adoption of minor children from the Democratic Republic of the Congo was questionable, were on Monday released, a diplomatic source told the Croatian state news agency Hina.

The conditions set by the competent court in Zambia for their release have been fulfilled. Their temporary stay in Zambia is granted, the source told Hina, confirming that they were released from the jail.

The eight Croatians denied the charges.

Two weeks ago, a court in Ndola granted the request by those Croatian nationals for pre-trial release provided that they posted bail of an equivalent of US$1,100 each, handed over their passports, regulated their stay in Zambia and found 16 people to guarantee for them.

The next hearing is scheduled for 6 February.