Electricity gradually coming back in south Croatia after international power outage

The interruption of electricity supply in parts of Croatia was caused on Friday by a power outage that affected several countries, the Croatian National Energy Company (HEP) reported later on Friday.

The Croatian transmission system operator (HOPS) is working with system operators in neighbouring countries to determine the cause, HEP added.

In the meantime, power was restored to some parts of southern Croatia.

HEP has put all its production capacities into full operation to alleviate the problem of the international interruption of electricity supply, so that HOPS can ensure electricity to citizens in Croatia in the shortest possible time. HEP added there is no damage to the network.

Montenegro is gradually getting electricity back

Almost the entire area of ​​Montenegro was without electricity for 40 minutes on Friday, after which the power restoration began gradually, the Montenegrin Pobjeda newspaper has reported. However, there was no electricity in Dalmatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Albania at that time.

A brief press release from the Montenegrin Electricity Distribution System (CEDIS) notes that the problem was an outage on the Montenegrin electricity distribution network.

At the same time, all of Bosnia and Herzegovina was left without electricity, the Dnevni Avaz daily reported. It is especially chaotic in Sarajevo where the entire traffic signal system has been disconnected from the network.

Tanjug, on the other hand, reports that there was no electricity in most of Albania. According to initial information, a fault in the high-voltage transmission lines had occurred.

Hina has unofficial information from the Croatian Transmission System Operator that a meltdown occurred in the power grid in three countries, firstly in Montenegro, then the power went out in Bosnia and Herzegovina followed by parts of Croatia, including all of Dalmatia, to Rijeka and as far as the Brinje substation.

The Executive Director of the Montenegrin Electric Transmission System (CGES), Ivan Asanovic, said on Friday that the blackout in Montenegro was caused by a disturbance of regional proportions, but that the cause is not yet known.

Electricity gradually coming back in Dalmatia

After the whole of Dalmatia was literally left without any electricity around 12:20 on Friday, the power slowly started coming back a little before 1:30 p.m.

According to unofficial information, electricity is being restored gradually, and the whole of Dalmatia should have electricity by 3:30 p.m. at the latest.