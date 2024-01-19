Electronic Media Council punishes two TV stations, reports NGO

Podijeli :

The Electronic Media Council has punished the Z1 and STV TV stations with a 4-hour broadcasting ban for the use of the Ustasha salute in the "Bujica" show, and issued a warning to the Vigilare NGO and reported it to the prosecution for an article inciting to discrimination on sexual orientation grounds.

The VEM Council received complaints about a “Bujica” broadcast on 8 December in which one viewer said “For the homeland ready”.

The Council said the host failed to distance himself from the salute on two occasions, supported the viewer instead and inciting to the continuation of the contentious discourse, in violation of the Electronic Media Act.

The two TV stations were banned from broadcasting between 7 and 11 pm on 26 January.

The show’s host, Velimir Bujanec, said on Facebook he would never distance himself from the salute “under which my HOS (Croatian Defence Force) friends were killed.”

The Council punished Z1 also in November 2018 for hate speech against migrants in “Bujica”.

The Council also received two citizens’ complaints that an article posted on Vigilare’s website on 11 December says that a day care centre in Zagreb is run by “two lesbians” and is a “problematic place for bringing up children” because “children are being exposed to objectionable ideologies and ways of thinking which lead to anti-life practices.”

The article states the centre’s address, the manager’s name and asks if it is financed with taxpayer money “considering the ideology” of Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic.

The Council told Hina those were violations of the Electronic Media Act, which bans inciting to and spreading hate or discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

Vigilare president Vice John Batarelo did not respond to Hina’s query about the case and the article is still on Vigilare’s website.