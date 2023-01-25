ENFAST and Europol campaign locates 14 most wanted fugitives in EU

Podijeli :

Source: Jerry Lampen / ANP / AFP

Fourteen cases concerning fugitives from justice have been successfully solved as part of a Europol-supported campaign by the European Network of Active Fugitive Search Teams (ENFAST), conducted from September 2022 to January 2023, the Croatian Police Directorate reported on Wednesday.

The police reported that the campaign was aimed at highlighting the profile of fugitives across Europe who are members of organised crime groups. All fugitives from this year’s campaign were wanted for serious crimes such as murder, human trafficking or armed robbery.

During the campaign, 14 cases related to fugitives were successfully solved, making the latest campaign the most successful since 2019, the Police Directorate said.

Five cases were solved thanks to the publication of profiles on a website on the most wanted fugitives in the EU.

The Police Directorate said that ENFAST and Europol directed EU citizens to a website with photos of fugitives to check if they recognised any of them. The campaign was published on various social networks and called for action in all EU languages in order to reach as many people as possible.

The website was launched in 2016 and since then the profiles of 392 fugitives have been published on it. Of that number, 136 fugitives have been arrested, 49 of whom were directly linked to profiles posted on the website.