Enlargement high among Commission’s priorities, von der Leyen says

EU enlargement is among the top priorities of the European Commission, its President Ursula von der Leyen said in Podgorica on Tuesday, adding that Montenegro has made the most progress to EU membership and that it is necessary to focus together on achieving that goal.

I know how committed Montenegro’s citizens are to joining the EU. We are glad to help in achieving that, von der Leyen said. You are a very valuable NATO member and have contributed to many positive topics, she added.

After meeting with President Jakov Milatovic, she congratulated Montenegro on its full alignment with the EU’s security and foreign policy.

Von der Leyen said she was glad Montenegro was determined to remain the country which had made the most progress towards EU membership.

She and Milatovic also talked about the need to bring the EU and Montenegrin economies closer, she said, adding that Montenegro has the potential to be a big electricity supplier in the region.

A common regional market has big potential and if realised, it can increase the region’s GDP by 10% and you should use the opportunity, von der Leyen said.

Opening the common market requires reforms, she added.

You will have to achieve results in those reforms. For Montenegro, that means enhancing the business environment, digital transition, energy sector modernisation. If we do that properly and open our economies, we will be able to double your economies in ten years. The potential is here and the opportunity should be taken, said von der Leyen.

Milatovic said the prospect of EU membership before 2030 was realistic and possible, and that Montenegro’s accession would be a great message to all other candidates that the enlargement process was alive.

We advocate the application of the regatta principle according to which each state’s achievements will be measured separately. Opening the door of the single European market and deepening economic cooperation will contribute to an optimal use of the pre-accession support, he said, adding that Montenegro has no outstanding issues with its neighbours, that it is in NATO and has gone farthest in European integration among the candidates.

Milatovic condemns Dodik

Responding to questions from the press, Milatovic condemned Bosnian Serb entity President Milorad Dodik’s statement last week that a referendum should be held on the formation of a joint state comprised of Serbia, the Bosnian Serb entity of Republika Srpska, and Montenegro.

Milatovic said it was clear to everyone that it was a bad statement.

Montenegro clearly rounded off its statehood and sought the Euro-Atlantic path. We are happy for Bosnia and Herzegovina citizens if BiH joins us on that path, he added.

Von der Leyen is on a four-day visit to the region. She already visited Kosovo, North Macedonia and now Montenegro, and will wrap up the visit in BiH.

In Skopje, she said the EU planned to help Western Balkan counties implement the reforms needed for EU integration by investing €6 billion.

Earlier, she called on the countries to open a common regional market and pursue the necessary reforms.

In Pristina, von der Leyen said there was a new investment plan that was working very well and that successes were possible only if Serbia and Kosovo normalised relations.