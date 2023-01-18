EP pushes for more military and political aid to Ukraine

Podijeli :

Source: N1

EU member states should increase military, political, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the face of aggression that has contributed to a "major geopolitical shift in 2022," says an annual report on the common foreign and security policy adopted by the European Parliament on Wednesday.

MEPs said in the report adopted by a large majority that numerous authoritarian regimes around the world are closely following the EU’s response to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine and that it will have a decisive influence on determining their behaviour on the international scene.

This is why the EU and its member states in order to be credible actors, should increase their military, political and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and strengthen their defence in the fight against Russian threats to European security.

The report also states that the major change in the geopolitical environment caused by Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine and other international challenges such as China’s increasingly assertive foreign policy and the climate crisis require a faster and more decisive implementation of the concept of strategic sovereignty and the EU’s geopolitical awakening as well as closer cooperation with NATO and like-minded allies around the world.

The report also proposes that the European Union be given a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

MEPs also believe that a qualified majority should be used to decide on issues without military implications, especially if they relate to sanctions and human rights.

The report on the common security and defence policy, which was adopted on Wednesday with 459 votes in favor, called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without delay.