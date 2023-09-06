Epidemiologist: COVID-19 situation in Croatia is stable

Podijeli :

Pexels/ilustracija

The COVID-19 situation in Croatia is stable, with about 30 new cases registered daily, but there has been no increase in hospitalisations or deaths, epidemiologist Dijana Mayer of the Croatian Institute of Public Health said on Wednesday.

Commenting on a mild increase in cases reported in the regions of Dalmatia and Istria, she told Hina there was no reason to panic, that the health system was not under pressure, and that the new COVID variant had not been detected in Croatia yet.

According to the government’s official COVID website, there are 302 active cases, mostly in the City of Zagreb and Split-Dalmatia and Osijek-Baranja counties.