EPPO: Four persons under suspicion for subsidy fraud and money laundering

Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP, Ilustracija

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in Zagreb said on Wednesday that it was conducting urgent evidence-collecting activities, in cooperation with the Dubrovnik-Neretva County Police Administration, against four persons. Currently, three people have been arrested.

The suspects are alleged to have committed subsidy fraud and money laundering, in relation to a ‘Support for investments in agricultural holdings’ call, published by Croatia’s Paying Agency for Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development. The project was co-financed by the EU’s European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) at a rate of 85%.

The EPPO will, after questioning the suspects, make a decision on further actions in the case, and communicate in due course. Until then, no further details will be released, the EPPO said in a statement.

The Jutarnji List daily has reported that the persons in question are a businesswoman from the Adriatic port city of Rijeka and several other persons connected to her. The investigators believe her company used falsified data to obtain around €2 million in subsidies from EU funds for plantations in the south of the country.

The EPPO is the independent public prosecution office of the European Union. It is responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU.