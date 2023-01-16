Erlic: Croatia will get closer to developed countries’ standard through EU funds

Podijeli :

Source: N1

While introducing himself to the relevant parliamentary committee on Monday, the candidate for the Regional Development and EU Funds Minister, Sime Erlic, said that EU funds are an opportunity for this generation that will help Croatia get closer to the standard of the most developed EU members.

“Croatia has never had more EU funds available through various instruments and these funds are an opportunity for this generation and they will help us get closer to the average of the most developed EU members and raise the standard,” Erlic said at a session of the Committee for Regional Development and EU Funds.

He pointed out that it is now critical to complete the existing financial perspective for the 2014-2020 period, which lasts until the end of this year, by absorbing all the funds that have been made available.

“In the six years of this government in office, a total of 80 percent of the funds have been paid out, and by the end of 2023 we want to realize all projects and speed up the absorption system,” he said.

‘€9bn in front of us’

The goal is also to quickly prepare for the current financial perspective 2021-2027, we have nine billion euros in front of us that we have received and the task is to direct these funds to all parts of Croatia as soon as possible and enable a new investment cycle, Erlic said.

He listed investments in a more competitive economy, green policies, transport connectivity, the social, health and educational infrastructure, with an emphasis on balanced regional development and a focus on regional specifics.

Erlic also announced the simplification of rules and procedures and the strengthening of human resources in order to use the funds efficiently.

“We have a challenging period and a great opportunity ahead of us, and I believe that we will do our best at all levels to get the maximum benefit for all parts of Croatia”, Erlic concluded, stressing the importance of cooperation, understanding and respect of all departments.

The opposition was interested in the relationship between Erlic and the dismissed minister Natasa Tramisak, whether he cooperated well with her and whether he thought she did her job well.

“I worked very professionally with Minister Tramisak for two years… I think teamwork with all members of the government is important for the work of the government and to ensure that the people in the ministry function normally and we have good cooperation,” Erlic replied.

“Tramisak contributed as much as I hope I will be able to contribute. No one is born to be a minister, nor do you, as a minister, get a contract for an indefinite period. It is a challenging position and each of us is here to do our role as best as possible,” said Erlic. He added that he does not see anything objectionable in resigning if he does not satisfy or loses the confidence of the prime minister.