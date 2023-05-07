Ethnic minorities in Croatia vote to choose councils and representatives

Podijeli :

Josip Regovic/PIXSELL/ilustracija

All 840 polling stations opened across Croatia at 7 am on Sunday for members of ethnic minorities to choose their councils and representatives.

They are electing 339 councils and 106 representatives in 201 constituencies – in 19 counties and the City of Zagreb, 65 cities and towns, and 116 municipalities. The only county where the elections are not being held is Krapina-Zagorje County, because no valid nominations were submitted there.

Fourteen ethnic minorities are electing their councils and 19 minorities are electing their representatives.

All adult Croatian nationals entered in the Voter Register are entitled to vote provided they have indicated their ethnicity in the Voter Register and that they have a registered address in the city/town, municipality or county which has called elections for their ethnic minority.

The State Election Commission (DIP) has called on all members of ethnic minorities to vote.

“We call on all voters to turn out for the vote and elect the best candidates who will represent them in the minority councils over the next four years,” DIP spokesman Slaven Hojski said.

The polling stations close at 7 pm, and the aggregated election results will be announced on the DIP’s website on Monday.

The estimated cost of the election is €1.5 million.

Minority councils and representatives have an advisory role. They are elected to promote and protect the status of ethnic minorities, their participation in public life and in the management of local affairs.

The first minority elections were held 20 years ago, and these are the sixth such elections.