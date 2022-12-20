EU ambassadors approve visa liberalization for Kosovo

Podijeli :

Source: N1

European Union ambassadors approved the compromise text on visa liberalization for Kosovo ahead of the final adoption by the EU Council, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU tweeted on Tuesday.

“The Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU brings Kosovo one step further on its European path,” the tweet said. Visa liberalization for Kosovo is to be confirmed in early 2023 by the EU Council and European Parliament.

Once approved, Kosovo passport holders will be allowed to enter the EU visa-free and stay in the EU for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. The travel regime is to be applied following the launch of the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), by January 1, 2024 at the latest.