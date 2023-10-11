EU commissioner: Mine action is a priority in EU’s support to Ukraine

Podijeli :

SERGEY BOBOK / AFP

Mine action has a priority in the European Union's support to Ukraine, European Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius told Hina ahead of a donor conference on humanitarian mine action in Ukraine, starting in Zagreb on Wednesday.

The conference, initiated and organised by Croatia, is taking place at the Hotel Westin in Zagreb on Wednesday and Thursday.

It is estimated that up to 30 percent of Ukraine is contaminated with landmines, and according to the joint assessment of the Ukrainian government, the World Bank, the European Commission and the UN, humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine will cost more than €34 billion.

The European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries emphasises that mine action is a key priority in our support to Ukraine in order to ensure conditions for life, reconstruction and recovery and to limit the serious impact of the Russian aggression on the environment.”

Our support includes all pillars of mine action. This includes assessment, survey and demining tasks. It is important to note that this also includes raising awareness of the risks of mines to help communities exposed to mine contamination to better protect themselves and provide support to victims of mine-related incidents, Sinkevicius said.

The European Commission has allocated €17 million to Ukraine for demining in 2022, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has announced an additional €25 million to support demining in Ukraine, while the EU and its member states are assisting in this effort with more than €110 million, Sinkevicius said.

The EU plays a leading role in demining in Ukraine, together with the member states, it is the most important donor in that sector and has an important wider role in the coordination of donors. In this context, the conference is extremely important because we are coordinating efforts for future steps – and for the future of Ukraine, Sinkevicius said.

Quick and reliable identification of land and infrastructure that is safe for use, as well as what is not, is a prerequisite for the return of people to their homes and for the resumption of economic activity, he added.

Sinkevicius pointed out that Ukraine is the most mine-contaminated country in the world.

Russian troops are leaving mines and booby traps to deliberately cause fatal injuries and harm to civilians returning to Ukraine. Explosive ordnance also endanger lives and represent a huge obstacle to recovery, the commissioner said.

Mines and explosive devices pose a danger long after the aggressor has withdrawn. They threaten the returning civilian population, as well as the revival of economic activity, especially in the transport and agricultural sectors, he noted.

He added that the EU and member states are training Ukrainian humanitarian mine removal specialists in the sectors of special transport, emergency services and the national police.