EU Council expects Serbia to align with EU foreign policy

Source: Shutterstock

The European Union (EU) Council said it deeply regrets Serbia’s backsliding in alignment with the EU Common Foreign and Security Policy, notably the non-alignment with EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus, as well as its foreign policy actions contrary to the EU common approach, read the conclusions on Enlargement and Stabilisation and Association Process approved by the Council on Tuesday.

The Council underlined its strong expectation of Serbia to fulfil its commitment taken in the Negotiating Framework, and to step up its alignment with EU Common Foreign and Security positions.

In the conclusions that provide an assessment of the situation in each of the EU candidate countries and partners, the Council “also calls on Serbian authorities to communicate objectively and unambiguously on the EU, and to actively engage in preventing and tackling all forms of disinformation and foreign information manipulation in all media channels.”

The Council conclusions also stress the need for Serbia to fulfil its commitment to align with EU visa policy.

“While welcoming the positive steps taken by Serbia towards fulfilling this commitment, the Council underlines the need for continued efforts in this area, in particular with regard to third countries which present irregular migration or security risk to the EU,” reads the document.

Regarding the rule of law, the EU Council notes the progress made by Serbia in some areas of the rule of law but also the overall limited progress and continued delays in a number of other areas. The Council encourages Serbia to demonstrate political will to further accelerate reforms and to deliver concrete and tangible results in the fundamental areas. Regarding freedom of media, the Council calls on Serbia to effectively implement its media strategy action plan as a matter of priority, respecting the letter and spirit of the media strategy’s objectives.

“The Council reiterates its serious concern about the lack of progress on improving the overall environment for freedom of expression and the independence of the media, also impacting voters’ possibilities to make fully informed electoral choices, and calls on Serbia to address these serious concerns as a matter of urgency,” reads the document.

Addressing the issue of the dialogue on the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo, the Council said it expects the two sides to engage in the EU-facilitated dialogue in good faith and in the spirit of compromise to achieve a comprehensive legally binding agreement with Kosovo on normalisation of relations in accordance with international law and EU acquis with no further delay.

“This agreement should address all outstanding issues and contribute to regional stability. This is crucial so that Serbia and Kosovo can advance on their respective European paths. The Council reiterates its strong expectation that all past agreements are fully respected and implemented without delay, and that the Parties engage constructively to resolve all their bilateral disputes,” read the conclusions.

The Council calls on both Parties to refrain from unilateral and provocative actions that could lead to tensions and violence, and from rhetoric that is not conducive to Dialogue and reminds both Parties of their shared responsibility to ensure peace and stability.