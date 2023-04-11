EU countries far from reaching climate crisis goal, Croatia among most effective

Podijeli :

Image by Jody Davis from Pixabay / ilustracija

All EU countries are still a long way from the goal formulated in the Paris climate agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and Croatia and Cyprus are among the countries with the most effective measures, according to an analysis by the Frankfurt-based start-up Right.

The analysis was based on climate measures already taken, not announced projects, the German DPA news agency reported.

The European Union has set itself the goal of becoming climate neutral by 2050.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently warned that without drastic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions that are harmful to the climate, the 1.5-degree target for global warming would already be exceeded by the 2030s. And the UN climate secretariat assumed in October that global warming could amount to 2.5 degrees by 2100.

According to the calculation, Croatia and Cyprus perform the best among the EU countries. If the whole world were to operate like these two nations, global warming by 2100 would be 3.1 degrees Celsius. For Germany, the value is 4.4 degrees Celsius, slightly better than Luxembourg at 5.3 Celsius, and both the Czech Republic and Estonia at 5.2 degrees Celsius. France and Italy were each calculated at 3.7 degrees and Spain at 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Fears are growing that the world will be unable to fulfil the goals set out in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord, a legally binding treaty under which countries agreed global warming should be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicates that crossing the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold risks unleashing far more severe climate change impacts, including more frequent and severe droughts, heatwaves and rainfall.