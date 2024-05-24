EU: Demands for a ‘peaceful secession’ of Bosnia lack any basis

Podijeli :

N1, Ilustracija

The Delegation of the European Union to Bosnia and Herzegovina declared on Friday that the genocide in Srebrenica is a historical fact that was legally established by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in 2004 and by the International Court of Justice in 2007.

“Reconciliation can only be based on truth, peace and justice as well as empathy and respect for all civilian victims. The European Union itself was founded on these principles after the Second World War. We call on those responsible in Bosnia and Herzegovina to fully focus their efforts on creating an environment conducive to reconciliation and the reforms necessary to make progress towards the EU”,” the statement reads.

The EU noted that citizens across Bosnia and Herzegovina want a better future and are keen to see their leaders pursue constructive ways to deal with the legacy of the past.

“There is no legal, factual or rational basis for calling for the ‘peaceful secession’ of Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is a path to nowhere and creates unacceptable fears among the citizens. The EU, including through EUFOR, is unequivocally committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, constitutional order and international personality of Bosnia and Herzegovina and to a safe and secure environment”,” the EU stated.

The EU recalls that the European Council gave the green light for accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina following reforms to which all members of the governing coalition have contributed.

“The reforms were a joint success of the coalition parties and all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is of the utmost importance that those responsible in Bosnia and Herzegovina take the only true path: the path of the surest guarantee of future stability and prosperity for Bosnia and Herzegovina – reforms and progress towards the EU”, the EU stated.

Milorad Dodik, President of the Bosnian entity Republika Srpska, announced on Thursday in Bratunac his intention to propose a peaceful dissolution of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as the current arrangement is dysfunctional.