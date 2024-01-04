EU Funds Minister: Growth of GDP, average income per capita constant since 2016

Podijeli :

N1

Between 2016 and 2022, Croatia registered positive trends in all development index categories, including GDP growth and an average 55% income-per-capita growth, Regional Development and EU Funds Minister Sime Erlic said on Thursday.

In that period, he told the press after a cabinet session, the direct budgetary revenue per capita increased by 63% and the level of the population’s education by 36%, while unemployment was halved to 6% in all local government units.

The development index shows that the difference between the most developed local unit, the City of Zagreb, and the least developed one has been decreasing, from 80 points in 2018 to 50 this year, Erlic said.

To improve the regional development policy, the government adopted a new decision ranking local government units in eight categories, from least to most developed, he said, adding that the first four categories are below average in terms of development and the other four above average. In the newest index, 17 local units became above average development-wise.

Erlic said he expected new investments to continue to reduce the differences between the regions, while maintaining the growth and development of the economy at state level.

GDP has been increasing 11 quarters in a row and the growth is above the EU average, he said, adding that the government’s policy reduced the difference between Croatia’s and the EU’s GDP per capita by 13%.