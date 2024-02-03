EU ministers discuss Africa, relations with Turkey, Ukraine

Podijeli :

PIxabay / Ilustracija

EU foreign ministers on Saturday gathered for an informal meeting in Brussels at which they discussed the EU's relations with Africa, Turkey and further assistance to Ukraine.

It is in the EU’s interest to preserve peace and stability in African countries, where lately the security situation has deteriorated and democracy has been regressing, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said, mentioning the situation in Sudan, where a large number of people have been killed and displaced, and in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is currently experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

“Our talks focused on ways to more efficiently help Africa preserve peace and stability,” Grlic-Radman said after the meeting, organised by the Belgian EU Presidency.

As regards Turkey, it is a strategically important partner to the EU considering its importance in the region, notably following the Russian aggression against Ukraine, he said.

“It is definitely important to continue developing relations with Turkey in the changed geopolitical circumstances,” he said.

Also discussed at the meeting were Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

“We expressed concern about the situation in the Middle East and advocated greater assistance to Palestinian refugees by sending concrete humanitarian aid,” Grlic-Radman said.