EU ministers: Ukraine may overtake Serbia, Montenegro on membership path

N1, Ilustracija

Ukraine is rapidly implementing reforms leading it to membership in the European Union (EU), while the Western Balkans candidates are lagging behind instead of moving at the same speed, and if they do not catch up, Ukraine and Moldova could overtake them, officials at the EU headquarters in Brussels told the Beta news agency.

This was a response to the question on whether the warning of EU foreign ministers following the Monday debate shared by EU High Representative Josep Borrell meant that Ukraine might join the Union before the Western Balkans candidates, based not only on the required reforms, but also on important geopolitical reasons that emerged over the war in Ukraine.

Media reports and officials in Brussels say the European Commission established that Ukraine and Moldova have achieved significant progress in the field of the rule of law and European reforms, thus that there were assessments that Ukraine could in record time complete its accession negotiations that are due to start at the end of the year.

The partners in the Western Balkans are lagging behind with European reforms and should take advantage of the momentum created by Ukraine’s favorable progress, Borrell conveyed the EU foreign ministers’ message, while officials in Brussels underlined that Ukraine is making huge progress in very difficult conditions, as there is war in its territory.

EU leaders will discuss Ukraine’s and Moldova’s progress at end of June, while the European Commission President has already said it is impressive that Ukraine is working tirelessly and intensively on the seven steps it needs to take, and that significant progress has been made.

Media reporters and officials in Brussels explain that this does not exactly mean the EU believes that Ukraine has to become an EU member faster than Montenegro and Serbia, which launched the negotiations some time ago.

They note that the prevailing opinion among the EU foreign ministers is that, due to the dramatic geopolitical turn in Europe – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, EU enlargement needs to speed and EU’s neighbors and the Western Balkans should be politically and security-wise integrated into the European space.

Ukraine is advancing and the Western Balkans countries should follow that path, “now is the time for them to speed up the reforms, to align with European Union standards and to prepare their societies for accession,” said High Representative Borrell.