EU strongly condemns barbaric Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine

Source: Genya SAVILOV / AFP

The European Commission on Monday strongly condemned Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, stressing that those responsible for war crimes would be called to account.

The attacks carried out by Russia on Monday against civilians in Ukraine constitute war crimes for which those responsible will have to answer, EC spokesman Peter Stano said at a news conference, describing the attacks as barbaric, cowardly and contrary to international law.

Stano also described Russia’s using Moldova’s airspace for attacks on Ukraine as unacceptable. Moldova has since summoned the Russian ambassador to consultations and requested an explanation.

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, too, condemned the attacks.

“Such acts have no place in the 21st century. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We stand with Ukraine. Additional military support from the EU is on its way,” Borrell said in a Twitter post on Monday.

The Ukrainian army said on Monday morning that Russia had fired 75 missiles on Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the main target of the attacks was the energy infrastructure in the country.

The other target is the people, which is an evident act of retaliation by Russian President Vladimir Putin for an explosion on the bridge connecting Crimea and Russia, which he has called a terrorist attack.

Croatian ministry condemns attack on Zaporizhzhia

The Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs on Sunday strongly condemned a Russian attack on Sunday on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia in which at least 13 people were killed.

In a missile attack on that southeastern Ukrainian city, Russian forces killed at least 13 people while another 87 were wounded, according to Reuters.

A nine-story building and five other buildings were destroyed in the attack.

“This is yet another act of violation of international humanitarian law and those responsible must be called to account,” the Croatian ministry said.