EURO 2024: Croatia returns home

After being knocked out of Group C, the Croatian national football team no longer has a chance of reaching the last 16 of the EURO and has ended its journey in Germany.

The two points against Albania (2:2) and Italy (1:1) as well as the defeat against Spain (0:3) were not enough to secure a place in the round of 16.

After Slovenia drew 0-0 with England on Tuesday, the Croatian team no longer even has a mathematical chance of reaching the round of 16.

The hope that England could beat Slovenia by a three-goal margin and that Denmark could beat Serbia, which would have extended the Croatian team’s “life” by another 24 hours, has completely faded.

To progress as one of the four best third-placed teams, the Croatian team needed four specific results. Denmark had to beat Serbia, England had to beat Slovenia by at least a three-goal margin and on Wednesday both Portugal and Turkey had to win against Georgia and the Czech Republic in Group F respectively.

The Croatian national team returns home on a flight from Berlin on Wednesday.