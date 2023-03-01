European Commission proposes introducing EU-wide digital driving licence

Podijeli :

JOHN THYS / AFP / ilustracija

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed the introduction of an EU-wide digital driving licence and a set of new provisions to facilitate the enforcement of traffic rules across the bloc.

“Today’s package of proposals seeks to simplify rules on driving licences while adapting them to technological and medical progress; to make sure that novice drivers are well trained and supported,” said the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Vălean.

The new package of regulations is supposed to ensure that there is no impunity for those who break road safety rules across borders, through better cross-border exchange of information on traffic offences and driver disqualification for the most serious ones.

“Safe driving is crucial in our efforts to halve road deaths and serious injuries by 2030,” the commissioner was quoted as saying.

To simplify the recognition of driving licences between Member States, the Commission proposes the introduction of a digital driving licence, in a world first. It will be much easier to replace, renew or exchange a driving licence since all procedures will be online. In the same vein, it will also be easier for citizens from non-EU countries with comparable road safety standards, to exchange their driving licence for an EU one, the Commission says on its website.

The proposals will now be considered by the European Parliament and the Council under the ordinary legislative procedure.