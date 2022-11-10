European Parliament votes to approve Croatia’s Schengen Area bid

Share:







The European Parliament voted to approve Croatia's membership in the passport-free Schengen Area in a plenary session in Brussels on Thursday, in the penultimate step before a meeting of the EU Council in December in December which is expected to give formal approval.

In Thursday’s session, 612 MEPs voted on the matter in the 705-seat parliament, with 534 voting in favor, 53 against, while 25 abstained.

The draft of the decision said that Croatia had met all the criteria to join the Schengen Area. The vote marked the end of the European Parliament’s advisory role in the procedure of Croatia’s Schengen entry.

State agency Hina did not say which MEPs or why voted against the decision.

The final approval is expected by ministers from 22 EU Schengen Area countries which will meet on 9 December. Should the meeting approve the decision, Croatia is expected to become a full member in January 2023, the same time when it will adopt the euro.