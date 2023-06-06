European politicians condemn destruction of Kakhovka dam in Ukraine

Podijeli :

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday requested an urgent session of the UN Security Council over the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka dam which the European politicians condemned in the strongest terms, calling for sanctions against Russia.

Russia’s attacks against Ukrainian civilian critical infrastructure have reached an unprecedented level with the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

Top EU officials on Tuesday condemned the attacks on the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, calling it a “new dimension of Russian atrocities.”

Peter Stano, the European Commission’s lead spokesperson on foreign affairs, also deplored the destruction of the dam.

He said it was a “horrific and barbaric attack against such a crucial piece of the infrastructure with terrible humanitarian and environmental consequences.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the destruction of the Kakhovka dam puts thousands of civilians at risk and causes severe environmental damage.

“This is an outrageous act, which demonstrates once again the brutality of Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic tweeted, “I am shocked by the appalling destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam. This terrorist act against the civilian population constitutes a war crime and an ecocide which must not go unpunished. More than ever, we stand with Ukraine.”

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly described the destruction of the Kakhovka dam as an abhorrent act.

“Intentionally attacking exclusively civilian infrastructure is a war crime. The UK stands ready to support Ukraine and those affected by this catastrophe,” he said.

Both Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of destroying the dam.