Eurostat: Inflation in EU27 and euro zone showing signs of slowing down

Podijeli :

Source: Shutterstock/Ilustracija

Inflation in the European Union and the euro zone slowed down in November 2022 although it remains in double-digit territory, state news platform Hina said on Friday, citing publicly released data compiled by Eurostat.

In November 2022, the year-on-year inflation rate, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), was 11.1 percent in the EU27, down from 11.5 percent in the previous month, and 10.1 percent in the euro zone, down from 10.6 percent in October.

This is double from last year, as in November 2021, inflation was 5.2 percent in the EU and 4.9 percent in the euro zone.

In November 2022, the highest price increase was in energy (+3.82 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.84 pp), services (+1.76 pp) and non-energy industrial goods (+1.63 pp).

The highest year-on-year inflation was recorded in Hungary (23.1 percent), Latvia (21.7 percent), Estonia and Lithuania (both 21.4 percent), while the lowest rates were registered in Spain (6.7 percent), France (7.1 percent) and Malta (7.2 percent).

In Croatia, the annual inflation rate measured by the HICP was 13.0 percent in November 2022. Italy, the EU’s third largest economy and Croatia’s important trading partner, had inflation rate of 12.6 percent in November, unchanged from October.

In Germany, the EU’s largest economy and another important trading partner to Croatia, the inflation rate in November 2022 was 11.3 percent, down by 0.3 percentage points from the previous month.