EU’s Borrell urges Belgrade and Pristina to go back to the negotiation table

Podijeli :

Source: JOHANNA GERON / POOL / AFP, Ilustracija

EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, called Thursday for the de-escalation of the situation in northern Kosovo, and urged Belgrade and Pristina to return to the dialogue discussing EU's proposal to resolve issues.

“It is absolutely important that this kind of troubles stop, that the barricades are lifted, to go back to calm, and go back to discussions – the discussion about the proposal that we put on the table, in order to look for a coherent and permanent solution to the tensions between Pristina and Belgrade,” Borrell told reporters after his arrival in Brussels where he is attending a meeting of the EU Council.

Borrell said he would debrief European leaders on the situation in Kosovo and on talks that EU’s Special Representative, Miroslav Lajcak, had in Belgrade and in Pristina over the past two days.

“In the last few days, we have been facing big troubles in the north of Kosovo… I ask [everyone in the region] to calm down the situation and to go back to dialogue – which is the only way for the European perspective of Kosovo and Serbia,” said Borrell.