EU’s inflation rate decelerates to 8.1% in April

Unsplash/ilustracija

The rise of the European Union's consumer prices slowed down to 8.1% in April, while the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) in the euro area was +7% after +6.9% in March, according to figures released by the EU statistical office (Eurostat) on Wednesday.

In the EU, the HICP thus decelerated to 8.1% in April compared to April 2022 after being at 8.3% in March.

In both the EU and the euro zone, the HICP rose in April month on month compared to the month-on-month figures for March by 0.6 percentage points.

In Croatia, April’s inflation rate was 8.9% on the year.