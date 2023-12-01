Ex-mayor indicted for spending money from local budget on private dinners

Podijeli :

Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL

The Office for Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (USKOK) on Friday issued an indictment against the former long-time head of the coastal municipality of Seget Donji and former HDZ MP, Vinko Zulim, for spending €40,862 from the local budget on private dinners.

Without revealing his identity, the prosecution said that the former mayor was charged with abuse of office and document forgery.

USKOK maintains that from December 2016 to December 2018, Zulim, in his capacity as Seget Donji mayor and using his authority to manage the municipal budget, gave instructions for the municipality to order food and drinks consumed at private gatherings in different catering establishments even though there were no grounds for the town to order those services and pay for them.

Based on the order forms signed by Zulim and on his verbal instructions, the catering establishments issued invoices to the town for the services provided.

USKOK says that Zulim made false claims regarding the purpose of the gatherings, alleging that they were attended by members of various commissions and associations and representatives of state institutions.

The gatherings were attended exclusively by local councillors who were members of the HDZ, the ruling party in the town, as well as by individual municipal employees, USKOK said.