Ex-minister Vojkovic among two arrested for EU subsidy fraud in agriculture

Zeljko Hladika/PIXSELL

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Zagreb announced on Thursday that it is gathering evidence in cooperation with the Istria County Police against two people arrested for subsidy fraud in agriculture and forgery of documents, including former politician Hrvoje Vojkovic.

Unofficially, Vojkovic, a former minister of economy and director of the insurance company Croatia Osiguranje, was arrested for receiving subsidies for planting tulips that he never planted. The alleged misconduct took place from 2020 to 2022.

Without revealing their identities, the EPPO says that “the two suspects are alleged to have committed subsidy fraud and falsification of documents in connection with three tenders in the agricultural sector” published by Croatia’s Paying Agency for Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development (PAAFRD). These three tenders were co-financed by the EU.

“The EPPO will make a decision on how to proceed in this case after interviewing the suspects and will communicate it in due course.”

Vojkovic, a former member of the Croatian Social Liberal Party (HSLS), was sacked as managing director of Croatia Osiguranje after media reports in 2010 about his alleged illegal construction of a holiday home with a pool. In 2011, he was charged for this illegal construction within the protected Zumberak Nature Park.