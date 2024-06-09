Exit polls: EPP becomes the strongest group in the new European Parliament

Podijeli :

N1 / Igor Bobić

The European People's Party (EPP), a centre-right group, remains the strongest group in the European Parliament after the European elections from 6 to 9 June. This is the result of polls in six member states.

The European Parliament has published an estimate of the composition of the future Parliament based on the polls from Germany, Croatia, Austria, Cyprus, Greece and Malta.

In Croatia, the EPP will gain two seats compared to the previous term, as the HDZ party wins six seats, while the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) gains four seats, according to exit polls for the SDP.

Germany has 96 seats, the Netherlands 31

In Croatia, one seat each goes to the Domovinski pokret (DP), which is not currently part of any political group but could join the European Conservatives and Reformists, and Mozemo, which will be part of the Greens.

In Germany, polls suggest that the conservative CDU/CSU will win the most votes and 29 seats with 29.5 per cent, while the Family Party, which is also part of the EPP, will win one seat, giving the EPP a total of 30 seats in Germany, one more than in the previous parliamentary term. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) made significant gains and received 17 seats, six more than in the 2019 elections.

Germany has 96 seats in the 10th parliament with 720 seats.

In the Netherlands, Geert Wilders’ right-wing Party for Freedom won seven seats, one fewer than the coalition of Social Democrats and Greens. The Christian Democrats, who belong to the EPP, remain at six seats according to the exit polls. A total of 31 seats will be allocated to Dutch MPs in the new parliament.