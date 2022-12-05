Experts warn of reduced soil fertility which may lead to ‘hidden hunger’

Podijeli :

Source: unsplash/ilustracija

The so-called phenomenon of "hidden hunger," which refers to lack of nutrients in the soil used to grow food, affects more than two billion people today, while two thirds of the world's population is at risk of lacking one or more essential nutrients, experts said at a round table held in Osijek on Monday to mark the World Soil Day.

The head of the national food and agriculture agency Hapih, Darja Sokolic, said that the chronic lack of micro-nutrients in the soil, especially in the diet, causes severe and often invisible health problems. She warned that in the last 50 years, the presence of essential elements in some areas has decreased by 40 percent.

“Sustainable soil management is therefore needed because it allows for up to 58 percent more food produced using the same surface area,” said Sokolic, adding that “the European Green Deal recognises that healthy soils are key to achieving climate goals and preserving biodiversity.”

On World Soil Day, which has been observed since 2014, Sokolic said that the importance of soil is less talked about compared to protecting other essentials like air or water. “This is an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of soil conservation through soil management,” she said.

In terms of biological diversity soil is one of the most complex natural ecosystems because it contains many organisms.

The health of the soil and its fertility directly affect the content of nutrients in primary agricultural products, she said, adding that in many countries intensive farming methods have depleted the soil, threatening people’s ability to maintain food production.

World Soil Day 2022 and its campaign aim to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining healthy ecosystems and human well-being by addressing key challenges related to soil fertility, soil health, and nutrient imbalances.

“The loss of soil fertility means that many grains, vegetables, and fruits are not as rich in vitamins and nutrients as they had been some 70 years ago,” Hina said.