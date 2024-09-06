Exports rise by 2.4%, imports by 5.5% in first seven months

Podijeli :

Pexels

The value of Croatian commodity exports in the first seven months of 2024 amounted to €13.7 billion, which is 2.4% higher than in the same period 2023, while imports increased by 5.5% to €24.9 billion, according to preliminary data from the national statistical office, released on Friday.

The trade deficit amounted to €11.2 billion, with export-to-import coverage at 54.9%. In the first seven months of last year, the coverage was 56.6%.

Exports to EU member states in the first seven months of this year reached €9 billion, which is 1.9% less than in the same period last year. The value of goods imported from EU member states increased by 8.7% to €19.5 billion.

Exports to non-EU countries grew by 11.9% to €4.6 billion, while goods imports from non-EU countries fell by 5% to €5.3 billion.