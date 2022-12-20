Fajon: Serbia and EU should do more to speed up membership negotiations

Podijeli :

Source: N1

Slovenian Foreign Affairs Minister Tanja Fajon said that both Serbia and the European Union (EU) should do more to speed up Serbia’s accession negotiations and achieve Serbia's membership in the EU "as soon as possible."

“I particularly want to emphasize that Slovenia is ready to help Serbia in all areas in which it has the adequate knowledge, experience and capacity,” Fajon wrote in an article for the daily Politika, adding that she sees many opportunities within bilateral technical and development assistance, water management, waste management and processing.

There is no better alternative for all countries in the region than EU membership, stressed Fajon.

It is key that all states want to become part of the European family and that they are ready for the demanding reforms and sometimes difficult compromises. On the other hand, we, as member states, must help them with this and patiently keep the door open. European perspective is not right if it cannot be felt throughout the European path while seeing a realistically achievable goal in the end – membership in the EU, said Fajon.

The Slovenian Foreign Minister said she guarantees that Slovenia will do all in its power to help Serbia on its European path, because that is in the interest of Slovenia and of the entire EU.

Commenting the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Fajon said that, despite the fact that there are no easy topics to discuss, the EU-mediated dialogue remains the best way to resolve contradictions and challenges.

Sincerity, political courage, mutual respect and respect for what has been agreed are key to progress, said Fajon.