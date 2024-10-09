Families of dead seafarers sue Jadrolinija for damages

Podijeli :

Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL

The families of three Jadrolinija seamen who died in a ferry accident in Mali Losinj in August have filed a lawsuit against the shipping company Jadrolinija. They are demanding a total of €600,000 in damages, their lawyer Sime Savic said on Wednesday.

He said that the families of the deceased Marko Topic, Bosko Kostovic and Denis Saric are entitled to compensation on the basis of their employment contracts.

The lawyer pointed out that the compensation claims are not related to the payment of insurance policies or benefits.

Jadrolinija stated that it would pay each family €27,000 as a one-off allowance and €23,000 from its insurance policies and that each child of the dead seafarers would receive €560 per month for the duration of their regular education. The funeral costs were also covered.

The company said it had no knowledge of the claims, adding that it would pass them on to the insurance company for prompt action.