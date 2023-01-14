Farewell to Croatia’s kuna, national currency goes out of circulation

Podijeli :

Source: DENIS LOVROVIC / AFP

January 14, 2023, is the last day to spend the remaining kuna banknotes and coins in Croatia as euro becomes the official currency in the country.

Croatia entered the eurozone on 1 January adopting the euro as legal tender, but paying both in the euro and the kuna was possible in the first 14 days of 2023 to ensure a smooth changeover.

The authorities allowed the dual circulation of the kuna and the euro to facilitate the exchange of remaining kuna banknotes and coins for the euro. The dual circulation period expires at midnight on 14 January.

In the past fortnight retailers and service providers were advised to return change in euro even if customers paid in kuna. The exchange rate was fixed at 7.53450 kuna for 1 euro.

Croatian Postal Bank (HP) and the Financial Agency (FINA) allow citizens to exchange cash in kuna for cash in euros from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 at the fixed exchange rate.

During this period, exchange will be free of charge, and a maximum of 100 kuna banknotes and 100 coins can be exchanged per transaction, the Croatian National Bank (HNB) has stated.

The HNB will start exchanging kuna cash for euro cash at the fixed conversion rate free of charge as of 1 January 2024. Coins can be exchanged until 31 December 2025, whereas kuna banknotes can be exchanged without any time limit.

Dual display of prices throughout 2023

To facilitate adaptation to prices expressed in the new currency, the dual display of prices, which started in early September 2022, will remain in force throughout 2023.

Fees reintroduced for taking out cash from banks whose client you are not

Some 4,000 ATMs should be adjusted and operational by 15 January and fees will be reinstated for taking out cash from the ATMs of other banks on 16 January. The fees were suspended for the first two weeks.

The Croatian Banking Association (HUB), which brings together 19 leading Croatian banks, confirmed its members’ successful euro changeover earlier this month.

HUB said that in line with a Croatian National Bank (HNB) decision, in the period until 1 April, ATMs will issue mostly €10 and €20 banknotes to provide citizens with smaller denominations in the initial stage of the use of the new currency. In addition, ATMs that are technically adapted will also issue €50 banknotes provided that amounts requested are above €150.

As of 1 April, ATMs will gradually start issuing banknotes of other denominations as well, depending on banks’ estimates and business policy, HUB said.