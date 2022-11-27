Film Bigger Than Trauma Croatian candidate for Goya Awards

Podijeli :

Source: JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

Audiences in Madrid and Barcelona had wonderful reactions to the film Bigger Than Trauma which is in the competition for the Spanish Goya Awards, film director Vedrana Pribacic said in an interview with Hina on Sunday.

Bigger Than Trauma is a movie about a group of women from Vukovar discovering who they could be without the trauma they’re identified with, and it’s changing their life and relationships.

The movie had two screenings in Madrid, on November 17 and one in Barcelona, on November 18 as part of the Goya PR campaign which ends on Monday.

The Goya Awards are Spain’s main national annual film awards, commonly referred to as the Academy Awards of Spain.

The film has been invited to the ‘Eastern Neighbours Film Festival’ in The Hague, ‘This human world’ festival in Austria and several other movie festivals in Spain. The film has already won 11 awards and recognitions both Croatian and internationally.

Vedrana Pribacic is a Croatian journalist, director and screenwriter born in 1977. She holds a master’s degree in politics and is a member of the Filmmakers Association of Croatia. She wrote several scripts for documentaries and short films and in 2016 directed the award-winning documentary The Factory is Ours! She’s interested in the state of society she lives in, and by making documentary films she wants to contribute towards positive changes that are happening to ordinary people. Bigger Than Trauma is her first feature documentary.