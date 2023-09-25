Finance Agency: Businesses in Zagreb, Zadar and Rijeka record highest net profits in 2022

Podijeli :

Pexels/Ilustracija

Businesses in the cities of Zagreb, Zadar, and Rijeka rank first, second and third according to their consolidated net profits in 2022, show the data collected and analysed by the Finance Agency (FINA).

The businesses from the cities of Porec, Velika Gorica, Osijek, Dubrovnik, Karlovac, Varazdin, and Vukovar made the top ten in terms of their net profits last year.

The aggregate consolidated net profit of entrepreneurs in those top ten cities was €3.75 billion, while the total consolidated net profit of all the businesses in Croatia last year came to € 6.23 billion.

In those ten cities, 72,906 businesses were active in 2022, employing 523,880 workers.

Zagreb-registered businesses had the net consolidated profit of €2.41 billion, businesses registered in Zadar followed with €216 million, and Rijeka-headquartered businesses had the net profit of €212 million.