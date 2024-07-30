Fire chief says the situation with the forest fire in Skradin is serious

Podijeli :

Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL

The situation with the wildfire that broke out in Skradin near the coastal town of Sibenik on Tuesday morning is serious because the fire has reached the houses, but no one has been injured, fire chief Slavko Tucakovic said on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire affected a pine forest and low vegetation.

The efforts of air forces and firefighters to contain the fire are being hampered by a strong wind, Tucakovic said, according to a press release from the Croatian Fire Service.

The local firefighters are being helped by their colleagues from Split-Dalmatia and Zadar counties.

A local primary school has been opened for all residents who do not feel safe in their homes to spend the night there.

Shortly after 2 pm, a fire also broke out in the Smokovic area near the Zemunik airport in Zadar.

“The situation is very difficult at both sources of the fire. There is a long fire line in the Smokovic area because two fires have merged into one,” said Tucakovic.