Four Canadair aircraft fight wildfire in Skradin

Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL

Four Canadair aircraft and 26 firefighters are actively extinguishing a wildfire that broke out near Skradin in Sibenik-Knin County shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, reports the Croatian Firefighting Association (HVZ).

The HVZ emphasised that grass, low vegetation and pine forests are affected by the forest fire and that four Canadair firefighting aircraft and firefighters from several coastal towns are fighting the forest fire.

Another wildire, which broke out around 2.30 am near the ironworks in Kastel Sucurac, is being monitored, the HVZ reported.

Grass, low vegetation and maquis were affected by this wildfire and 106 firefighters with 39 fire engines were involved in extinguishing it.