Firefighters battle wildfires in Sibenik-Knin and Split-Dalmatia Counties

Ivo Cagalj/PIXSELL

Firefighters are continuing to battle wildfires on difficult-to-access terrain in Sibenik-Knin and Split-Dalmatia counties, the Croatian Firefighting Association (HVZ) reported on Sunday.

Firefighters from the Sinj area were engaged in extinguishing three wildfires in the Dinara region, which began on Friday. Seventeen firefighters with five vehicles from Sinj, Hrvace, and Trilj were involved, along with two Air Tractor firefighting planes. Fires in the Vrdovo and Bitelska Greda areas have been extinguished, but the Peratovac fire remains active and has spread into Bosnia and Herzegovina, covering around 50 hectares. Overnight, five firefighters with two vehicles were stationed to monitor the situation.

The wildfire at Knin-Crvena Zemlja, which was reported on Thursday, has burned over 300 hectares of low vegetation, brush, and forest. Forty-seven firefighters with 15 vehicles were involved in extinguishing efforts yesterday, assisted by four Canadair CL-415 and two Air Tractor firefighting planes. The fire remains active, with 23 firefighters and 10 vehicles from Knin, Sibenik, and Split stationed overnight.

A fire that broke out on Friday in the Kijevo area, near a mountain lodge on difficult terrain, and another in the Oton (Ervenik)-Padjane area, affecting low vegetation, brush, and pine forest, remain active. Fifty-eight firefighters with 22 vehicles and six firefighting planes were involved in firefighting efforts, with 16 firefighters and six vehicles remaining on site overnight.

The fire that broke out yesterday in the Otavice area is active but under control. The fire affected two areas of grass and low vegetation, covering a total of 21 hectares. Fifteen firefighters with seven vehicles from JVP Drnis, DVD Unesic, Ruzic, and Drnis are on the scene.

The fire in Pribudic, reported on Friday, has been localized. This fire affected 500 hectares of grass, low vegetation, and brush.