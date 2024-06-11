Firefighters ready for this year’s fire season

Podijeli :

Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL

Croatian firefighters are ready for this year's fire season. They have 226 cameras in use and will receive 78 new forest firefighting vehicles, 34 tankers, 149 pick-up trucks and 10,250 sets of forest fire equipment, they said at a press conference in Divulje on Tuesday.

This year, 82 cameras will be installed at 41 locations, bringing the total number of cameras across the country to more than 226, said Fire Service Commander-in-Chief Slavko Tucakovic, adding that the cameras will enable firefighters to monitor the situation on the ground and respond immediately.

The use of tankers should also improve the operational readiness and mobility of the fire brigade.

“Summer is coming, the tourists are here, and the entire system is ready for the season,” said Tucakovic, adding that “the system and the synergy of all parties involved have now been raised to a higher level. In order to shorten response times, this year we will monitor wind farms and, for the first time, solar power plants.”

5.000 firefighters activated for the fire season

New contracts have been signed for the purchase of 78 forest fire engines and the fire service has been awarded 31 million euros in a tender for the procurement of lorries, tankers and equipment.

All 5,000 firefighters have been activated for this fire season. Twenty-seven fire engines will be brought to the coast and five Canadairs, six Air Tractors, a helicopter, Ministry of Defence boats and an unmanned aerial vehicle are also on standby.

Tucakovic also said that the compensation for seasonal firefighters has been increased to €660.

The interdepartmental exercise SAFETY 24, which will take place tomorrow on the island of Rab and on Friday in city of Varazdin, was also announced at the press conference.