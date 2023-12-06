First Bradley M2A2 infantry fighting vehicles arrive in Croatia

Podijeli :

Maj. Allan Laggui/Us Army/SWNS / SWNS / Profimedia / Ilustracija

The U.S. embassy in Zagreb on Wednesday reported that "first 22 of 89 of the Croatian Armed Forces’ Bradley M2A2 Infantry Fighting Vehicles arrived in Rijeka."

“The Bradley Fighting Vehicles are being transported to the Djuro Djakovic Special Vehicles (DDSV) facility where they will be fully refurbished. The extensive refurbishment process will consist of an overhaul of the vehicles’ drive train, installation of new weapons systems and armament, painting, and inspection to ensure the vehicles all meet the highest standards of performance,” reads the press release issued by the embassy.

Croatia will pay $145.2 million for this procurement, while the USA has “provided nearly $57 million in military grant assistance for this program.”

“This powerful platform will boost the capacities of the Croatian Army, strengthen NATO’s defensive posture in the region, and offer enhanced opportunities for the Croatian military to train and partner with the United States Armed Forces.”

“Croatia’s acquisition of Bradley Fighting Vehicles makes a strong and capable Ally even stronger and more capable. It also marks another critical joint U.S.-Croatian investment in Croatia’s defense and our collective security as close NATO Allies,” U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Mark Fleming was quoted as saying.

“What is more, the acquisition shows the extended benefits of the U.S.-Croatia defense partnership with refurbishment at Djuro Djakovic in Slavonski Brod, which is quickly becoming an important hub for this type of work, promoting the economic development of the region,” Fleming said.

According to local media outlets, the overhauled and upgraded Bradley vehicles will leave the DDSV plant in the mid-2024, and all the 89 vehicles will be at Croatia’s disposal in 2026.

Croatia and the USA are now completing a contract on the procurement of another eight UH-60M helicopters, and the deal is estimated to be worth USD 270 million. The delivery of these military helicopters can be expected between 2026 and 2030.