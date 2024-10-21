First Croatian porn channel removed from the media register

Podijeli :

Pexels

The Croatian Electronic Media Council (VEM) has removed Z HOT TV, the first Croatian porn channel launched by Zauder Film d.o.o. in 2018 and switched off a few months after its launch, from the register of media service providers.

According to the decision published by the regulatory authority, the VEM determined on 19 October 2024 that the licence for the provision of audiovisual media services for the audiovisual and/or radio channel Z HOT TV is no longer valid.

The owner of Zauder Film, Dalibor Zauder, told local media that the trial period for broadcasting lasted six months and that only five people from the company were able to watch these programmes. Zauder complained about unfair competition and the illegal broadcasting of pornographic films.