First Dinamo FC fans released from Greek prison – media

The first group of Dinamo Zagreb FC fans was released on Saturday from a Greek prison where they were detained since early August under investigation for participating in clashes with fans of the Greek AEK FC, Croatian Television (HRT) said.
About 20 Croats have been released, according to unofficial reports, the HRT added.
The Greek authorities decided yesterday to release 30 Dinamo fans on €1,000 bail each and a ban on returning to Greece for sports events.
The Croatian fans have been in investigative detention in 14 Greek prisons for participating in clashes in which one AEK fan was killed.
Earlier this week, all 105 Croatians were questioned in Greek courts and dismissed the charges against them.
Greek media reported that 95 release motions were submitted.
Speaking for the HTV, Croatian Justice Minister Ivan Malenica said: “We all need patience in waiting for the Greek courts’ decisions, but we hope and have confidence for the best, they they will be home for Christmas.”
