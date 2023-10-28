Fishermen want to be included in decision-making on marine protected areas

Podijeli :

Hrvoje Jelavic/PIXSELL

Croatian fishermen call for being included in decision-making on proclaiming protected and conserved areas, according to conclusions of the 26th annual meeting of fishermen in Sibenik, which ended on Saturday.

The Chamber of Trades and Crafts (HOK)’s guild of fishermen also demand that workers in the fisheries should be treated as workers on high demand in order to make hiring of foreigners easier.

During the three-day event, it was agreed that the maritime allowance should be raised from €33 to €53.

Participants call for faster procedures for approving state aid in case of damage and losses in mussel fisheries and also the continuation of the process of establishment of damage caused to oyster farms.

HOK President Dalibor Kratohvil said on Saturday that the conclusions and requests from the Sibenik meeting would be presented to the relevant institution in a move to streamline the conditions for doing business in the fishing sector.

The next annual meeting will be held in Zadar County.

Attending this meeting, Agriculture Minister Marija Vuckovic said on Friday that in the last three years, the government has paid out about €80 million in support to fisheries and aquaculture.

Between 2016 and 2022, total aquaculture production in Croatia increased by 58% in quantity and by 64% in value, Vuckovic emphasised.