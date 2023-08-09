Five fleeing fans involved in violent fight caught in Greek region of Thesprotia

Podijeli :

Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP, Ilustracija

Another five supporters of the Dinamo Zagreb football club, who are believed to have taken part in Monday's violent brawl with AEK fans in which a 29-year-old Greek man was killed, were arrested in the western region of Thesprotia, Greece, in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT) has reproted that the fleeing fans were spotted by guards in the port of Igoumenitsa while they were trying to board a ship bound for Italy.

The five were arrested and transferred to the police department in Thesprotia. These five men, aged 25, 41, 29, 25 and 31, claimed that they had been on a holiday in Greece, however there was no evidence on the length of their stay in Greece and they had no luggage.

Croatian government strongly condemns Athens fan violence

The five arrested men will be transported to Athens for the further proceedings.

The 29 -year-old Michalis Katsouris was stabbed to death in Athens on Monday night during a brawl between supporters of the Athens-based AEK and the Zagreb-based Dinamo, the Greek police reported on Tuesday.

The fight between rival fans broke out ahead of the UEFA Champions League third-qualifying-round match between hosts AEK Athens and Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb and also several people were injured. The match, initially scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed.

Detained fans to be questioned on Wednesday

All 94 football fans, who were arrested by the Greek police following the deadly brawl, will be interrogated by prosecutorial authorities during Wednesday.

Those 94 “will be led before a prosecuting magistrate on Wednesday, while DNA samples are collected from all in order to identify the murderer of a 29-year-old AEK fan, who died during the clashes,” the Greek ANA-MPA news agency reported.

According to some information, an estimated 50 members of the Dinamo’s Bad Blue Boys (BBB) fan group are still on the run.

As a consequence of the violence, a friendly match between the Greek and Croatian basketball teams Panathinaikos and Dinamo, set for September, has been cancelled.