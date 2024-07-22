Five people killed at Daruvar senior home

Podijeli :

PU bjelovarsko-bilogorska

Five people were killed on Monday at a home for the elderly in Mazuranic Street in the Croatian town of Daruvar, local media reported.

Unofficial sources reported that a man entered the home for the elderly and started shooting.

According to initial information, five people were killed at the scene, and some are still receiving medical assistance.

Media reports add that the killer fled after the killing spree, but the police arrested him near a café.

They also add that sirens of all emergency services are echoing throughout Daruvar.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.