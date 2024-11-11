Flood damage in Bosnia and Herzegovina totals more than €125 million, residents point to slow reconstruction

Podijeli :

Armin Durgut/PIXSELL

Residents of areas affected by flooding and rockslides in Bosnia and Herzegovina in early October are warning that they will have to spend the winter outdoors as reconstruction of homes and infrastructure is slow. The authorities estimate the damage at over 125 million euros.

According to a report prepared for parliament by the Office of the Prime Minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, 1,148 households in Jablanica, Konjic, Fojnica, Kiseljak, Kresevo and Drvar have been affected by flooding and rockslides. The damage to private and public buildings is estimated at 107 million euros and the damage to the transport infrastructure at over 18 million euros.

Aid mainly from domestic and international humanitarian organisations

A particular problem is the interruption of railway traffic in the Jablanica region, which is having an impact on the port of Ploce in Croatia and the economy of BiH.

Reconstruction after the devastating floods is progressing very slowly, say the affected inhabitants. Several protests have been organised in Donja Jablanica, the most affected area, which was hit by severe flooding and rockfalls from a local illegal quarry.

Those affected are mainly receiving help from domestic and international humanitarian organisations, which are also helping to deal with the consequences of the floods.

Last week, the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina announced plans to activate the EU Solidarity Fund, which could be used to finance the reconstruction of a large part of the damaged family homes, public buildings and infrastructure.